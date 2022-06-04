Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $250,000 Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 245.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,443 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNO. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $20.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.87. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.96 and a 1 year high of $26.74.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $842.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

In other news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $64,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,796.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

