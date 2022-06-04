Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $276,000 Investment in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 85,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 21,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $47.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.54. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.98 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 42.79% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.45%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.77 per share, with a total value of $111,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $144,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,255,982.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

