Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 516 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 205.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 767 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,932,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $377.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.69.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total transaction of $41,110.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $242.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.20 and a 1-year high of $460.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.04. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $913.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

