Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DV. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter worth $43,238,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter worth $18,454,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,214,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,402,000 after purchasing an additional 505,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 477,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,897,000 after purchasing an additional 345,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 910,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,308,000 after purchasing an additional 331,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $240,603.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,398.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $493,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,051 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,470. 5.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DoubleVerify stock opened at $22.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.06 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.29. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $48.42.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $96.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on DV shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised DoubleVerify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

