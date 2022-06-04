Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 113.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3,720.0% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John C. Roche sold 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.24, for a total value of $143,131.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,618,627.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Roche sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $410,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,870. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $145.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.69 and a 1-year high of $155.55. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.83.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.26. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on THG shares. StockNews.com cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

