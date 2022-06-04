Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lowered its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,165 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Xerox were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XRX. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Xerox during the third quarter worth about $9,988,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Xerox by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 378,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 46,557 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Xerox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Xerox by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,230,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,853,000 after purchasing an additional 61,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Xerox by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 50,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 12,423 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xerox alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $18.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.21. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.07.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.33%.

Several brokerages have commented on XRX. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Xerox from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Xerox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Xerox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.33.

In other Xerox news, SVP Naresh Shanker sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $183,612.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,373.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 783,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $13,459,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,245,314 shares in the company, valued at $587,992,041.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Xerox (Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.