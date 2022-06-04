Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes $264,000 Position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of MELI Kaszek Pioneer as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the third quarter valued at $22,100,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the third quarter valued at $11,050,000. Foxhaven Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the third quarter valued at $11,050,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the third quarter valued at $11,050,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the third quarter valued at $8,387,000. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MEKA opened at $10.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.77. MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $14.70.

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

