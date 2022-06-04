Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) COO John Michael Mcdonald Sells 1,627 Shares of Stock

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 1,627 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $17,864.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,536.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:POSH opened at $11.12 on Friday. Poshmark, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $49.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average is $14.50.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $90.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on POSH. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Poshmark from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Poshmark from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Poshmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Poshmark by 481.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,884 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 8,184 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Poshmark by 26.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,354 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,421,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the third quarter valued at approximately $590,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

