Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.30 Million

Analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $75.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $74.00 million. Premier Financial posted sales of $74.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full year sales of $305.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $301.90 million to $308.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $319.87 million, with estimates ranging from $316.20 million to $324.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Premier Financial had a net margin of 35.53% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFC. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Premier Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.13. 116,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,431. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.68. Premier Financial has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.74%.

In related news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $25,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,915.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 331,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,254,000 after purchasing an additional 12,754 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 29.1% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 61,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 13,896 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $759,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 14.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

