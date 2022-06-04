Professional Fighters League Fan Token (PFL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $41,825.00

Professional Fighters League Fan Token (PFL) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Professional Fighters League Fan Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001128 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Professional Fighters League Fan Token has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. Professional Fighters League Fan Token has a market cap of $433,817.44 and approximately $41,825.00 worth of Professional Fighters League Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 73% against the dollar and now trades at $509.98 or 0.01715854 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.31 or 0.00445153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00031715 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Professional Fighters League Fan Token Profile

Professional Fighters League Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,294,195 coins.

Buying and Selling Professional Fighters League Fan Token

