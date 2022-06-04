Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN – Get Rating) dropped 2% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$11.27 and last traded at C$11.67. Approximately 22,415 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 50,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.91.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Profound Medical in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.06. The company has a current ratio of 18.32, a quick ratio of 16.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$242.50 million and a PE ratio of -6.01.

Profound Medical ( TSE:PRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.57) by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.89 million. Research analysts forecast that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Profound Medical Company Profile (TSE:PRN)

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.