Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization. “

Get Progress Software alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $49.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.65. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $41.68 and a 1-year high of $53.99.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $147.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 39.08%. Progress Software’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

In other Progress Software news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 1,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $86,184.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,834.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $60,386.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,159 shares of company stock worth $1,102,044. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Progress Software by 861.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 106,818 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Progress Software by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 98,118 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Progress Software by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Progress Software (PRGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.