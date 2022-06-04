Project TXA (TXA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $73,552.00

Project TXA (TXA) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Project TXA coin can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001890 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Project TXA has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. Project TXA has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $73,552.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 573.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,242.63 or 0.07537236 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.69 or 0.00445941 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00031764 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000268 BTC.

About Project TXA

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

Buying and Selling Project TXA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project TXA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project TXA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project TXA using one of the exchanges listed above.

