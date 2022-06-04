PUBLISH Price Tops $0.0241 (NEWS)

PUBLISH (NEWS) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One PUBLISH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PUBLISH has a total market capitalization of $4.80 million and approximately $2,282.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PUBLISH has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PUBLISH Coin Profile

PUBLISH (CRYPTO:NEWS) is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2020. PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,387,431 coins. PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @PUBLISH_Inc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoNewsNet is a Crypto-news platform. It provides users with information related to the Cryptosphere. NewsTokens, formerly CryptoNewsNet (NEWS), is the ERC-20 Ethereum-based native token of the CryptoNewsNet platform. CryptoNewsNet plans to expand the news site to have more features including the following: NFT Reward system that will be distributed to people that share and post most content. A membership that will include exclusive content such as podcasts and articles not on the main site. “

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

