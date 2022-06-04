PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Der Zweep Michael Van Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $24,087.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,536.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $19.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.21. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $44.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.56.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.63 million. On average, analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,076,000 after purchasing an additional 325,631 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,437,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,181,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,860,000 after purchasing an additional 87,549 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,971,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,293,000 after purchasing an additional 96,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PubMatic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.90.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

