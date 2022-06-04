PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Der Zweep Michael Van Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $24,087.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,536.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ PUBM opened at $19.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.21. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $44.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.56.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.63 million. On average, analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PubMatic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.90.
PubMatic Company Profile (Get Rating)
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
