Radio Caca (RACA) Trading Down 33.5% Over Last 7 Days

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 4th. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $399.53 million and $33.75 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 33.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 36.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.83 or 0.01329086 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.94 or 0.00408158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00031314 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 coins and its circulating supply is 306,887,160,390 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT

