Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 4th. Rai Reflex Index has a market cap of $32.07 million and $132,141.00 worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.00 or 0.00010110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.63 or 0.01161866 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.49 or 0.00436545 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00031622 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000270 BTC.

About Rai Reflex Index

Rai Reflex Index was first traded on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 10,692,259 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

