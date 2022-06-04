Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Sold by Cushing Asset Management LP

Cushing Asset Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RPD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth about $223,943,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,468,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,851,000 after purchasing an additional 244,379 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,017,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,789,000 after purchasing an additional 186,816 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 183.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,756,000 after purchasing an additional 183,007 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,947,000. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

RPD traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $71.96. The company had a trading volume of 472,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,901. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.93 and a 200-day moving average of $101.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.16 and a beta of 1.40. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $63.24 and a one year high of $145.00.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.06.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $29,260.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,336.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 5,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $604,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,758 shares of company stock valued at $5,634,040 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rapid7 (Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.