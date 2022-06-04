Raymond James Lowers EnWave (CVE:ENW) to Market Perform

Raymond James downgraded shares of EnWave (CVE:ENW – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$1.10 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$1.65. Raymond James also issued estimates for EnWave’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.
CVE:ENW opened at C$0.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.07. EnWave has a 12 month low of C$0.60 and a 12 month high of C$1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$75.06 million and a PE ratio of -24.29.
About EnWave (Get Rating)
