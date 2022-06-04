Raymond James Lowers EnWave (CVE:ENW) to Market Perform

Raymond James downgraded shares of EnWave (CVE:ENW – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$1.10 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$1.65. Raymond James also issued estimates for EnWave’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

CVE:ENW opened at C$0.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.07. EnWave has a 12 month low of C$0.60 and a 12 month high of C$1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$75.06 million and a PE ratio of -24.29.

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

