Raze Network (RAZE) Price Hits $0.0090 on Exchanges

Raze Network (RAZE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raze Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Raze Network has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Raze Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 67.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $872.29 or 0.02917895 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003343 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.32 or 0.00439287 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00031813 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Raze Network Coin Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,690,910 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raze Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raze Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raze Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raze Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.