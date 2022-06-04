Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider James J. Cotter Living Trust Sells 2,750 Shares

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $10,065.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,180,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,345.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $10,285.00.

On Friday, May 27th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $10,230.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $9,432.50.

On Monday, May 23rd, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $9,212.50.

On Friday, May 20th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $9,212.50.

On Wednesday, May 18th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $9,377.50.

On Monday, May 16th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $9,762.50.

On Friday, May 13th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $9,817.50.

On Wednesday, May 11th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $9,680.00.

On Monday, May 9th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $10,505.00.

Shares of RDI stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Reading International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $7.15.

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 34.87% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Reading International by 17.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Reading International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reading International in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reading International in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reading International by 89.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 287,907 shares during the last quarter. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RDI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Reading International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

About Reading International (Get Rating)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

