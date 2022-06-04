Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $300.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) will post sales of $300.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $302.16 million and the lowest is $299.09 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers posted sales of $276.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $395.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.19 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 39.23% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RRGB shares. Raymond James downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.29.

RRGB traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $9.82. 370,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,972. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $34.56. The company has a market cap of $155.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average is $15.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 11.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (Get Rating)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.