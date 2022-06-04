Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Receives $27.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

Several research firms recently commented on RRGB. Raymond James lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ RRGB opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $34.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers ( NASDAQ:RRGB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.61. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 39.23%. The firm had revenue of $395.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRGB. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 366.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

