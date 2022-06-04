Refinable Achieves Market Cap of $1.67 Million (FINE)

Refinable (FINE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for $0.0406 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Refinable has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. Refinable has a total market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Refinable alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.91 or 0.00624658 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.95 or 0.00415332 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00031442 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.