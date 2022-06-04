ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors lowered its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,595,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 78,336 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in ResMed were worth $936,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RMD. StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.11.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $208.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.40 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.81.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). ResMed had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,354 shares in the company, valued at $26,269,438. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $1,115,761.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares in the company, valued at $79,678,168.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,570 shares of company stock valued at $9,110,743. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

