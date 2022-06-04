REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Shares Gap Up to $87.89

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $87.89, but opened at $90.97. REX American Resources shares last traded at $91.55, with a volume of 5 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on REX shares. StockNews.com lowered REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on REX American Resources from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered REX American Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

The company has a market cap of $536.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.13.

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that REX American Resources Co. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other REX American Resources news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,100 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $115,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in REX American Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 53.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,179 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 92.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,326 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, the company provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

