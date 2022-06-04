RH (NYSE:RH) Given New $550.00 Price Target at Bank of America

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush reduced their target price on RH to $315.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Gordon Haskett downgraded RH from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on RH in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They set an equal weight rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RH in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $550.21.

Shares of RH opened at $304.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $315.21 and a 200 day moving average of $411.74. RH has a fifty-two week low of $236.29 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.91.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.38. The company had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.76 million. RH had a return on equity of 85.67% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that RH will post 26.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.93, for a total transaction of $45,392.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,665.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 378,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.66, for a total value of $121,742,198.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,980,158 shares in the company, valued at $958,597,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 466,896 shares of company stock valued at $149,399,586 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of RH by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 2.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 0.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

