RH (NYSE:RH) Issues Earnings Results

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 84.15%. The business had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.89 earnings per share. RH’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. RH updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

RH opened at $304.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. RH has a 12 month low of $236.29 and a 12 month high of $744.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.74.

In related news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $777,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.79, for a total transaction of $4,369,648.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,643 shares in the company, valued at $18,763,499.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 466,896 shares of company stock valued at $149,399,586. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of RH by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 107,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,939,000 after acquiring an additional 58,667 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in RH by 24.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,425,000 after purchasing an additional 49,179 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in RH by 48.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,688,000 after buying an additional 28,841 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of RH by 1,169.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,243,000 after buying an additional 26,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of RH by 2.6% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,960,000 after buying an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on RH from $539.00 to $466.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet cut shares of RH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of RH from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of RH from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on RH to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.21.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

