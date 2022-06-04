RH (NYSE:RH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.38 EPS

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.76 million. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 84.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.89 earnings per share. RH updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of RH opened at $304.63 on Friday. RH has a 1 year low of $236.29 and a 1 year high of $744.56. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $315.21 and a 200-day moving average of $411.74.

In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.18, for a total transaction of $974,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,392.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 28,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total transaction of $9,390,875.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,514.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 466,896 shares of company stock valued at $149,399,586. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RH in the first quarter worth about $203,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in RH by 13.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in RH by 18.4% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RH shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $510.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of RH from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of RH from $550.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.21.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

