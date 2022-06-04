RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh Sells 15,360 Shares

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 15,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $962,918.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,117,070.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

RingCentral stock opened at $63.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.28 and its 200-day moving average is $139.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 0.95. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.95 and a fifty-two week high of $315.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 183.51% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on RingCentral from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $270.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on RingCentral from $228.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 61,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,577,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,356,955,000 after purchasing an additional 388,302 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 11,082 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 276.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 10,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

