Robert W. Baird Lowers GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of GoodRx from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of GoodRx from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GoodRx from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of GoodRx from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of GoodRx from $19.00 to $10.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoodRx presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.79.

GDRX stock opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.05. GoodRx has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 16.76 and a current ratio of 16.76.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDRX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 612,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,140,000 after buying an additional 9,316 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 77.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter worth approximately $4,779,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 7,379.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

