Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Trading Up 10.7%

Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) were up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.15 and last traded at $32.05. Approximately 406,964 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 42,106,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.94.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.65.

Get Roblox alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.48 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.70% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,126.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,484,902.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,577 shares of company stock worth $1,481,106 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 134.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 209,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,596,000 after buying an additional 49,411 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,611,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,259,000 after buying an additional 575,746 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 225.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.