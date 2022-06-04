Robust Token Trading Down 19.7% This Week (RBT)

Robust Token (RBT) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. Robust Token has a market cap of $160,792.11 and $1,482.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Robust Token has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Robust Token coin can now be bought for about $6.73 or 0.00022570 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Robust Token alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 125.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,360.08 or 0.04563695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.83 or 0.00432275 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00031630 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Robust Token Coin Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 87,312 coins and its circulating supply is 23,905 coins. The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol . Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Robust Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robust Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Robust Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Robust Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Robust Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Robust Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.