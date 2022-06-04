Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Stock Rating Lowered by Argus

Argus cut shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RKT. Wedbush reduced their price target on Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Rocket Companies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Citigroup cut Rocket Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.97.
Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $22.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 13.54 and a quick ratio of 13.54.
In other Rocket Companies news, CEO Jay Farner purchased 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $144,624.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 521,200 shares of company stock worth $4,736,612. 94.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 134,676 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,298,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,183,000 after buying an additional 934,907 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 255.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after buying an additional 185,236 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,145,000. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rocket Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
