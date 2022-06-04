Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Stock Rating Lowered by Argus

Argus cut shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RKT. Wedbush reduced their price target on Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Rocket Companies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Citigroup cut Rocket Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.97.

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $22.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 13.54 and a quick ratio of 13.54.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Rocket Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rocket Companies news, CEO Jay Farner purchased 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $144,624.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 521,200 shares of company stock worth $4,736,612. 94.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 134,676 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,298,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,183,000 after buying an additional 934,907 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 255.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after buying an additional 185,236 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,145,000. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

