Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) will announce $53.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rocket Lab USA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.50 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA will report full-year sales of $228.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $209.92 million to $257.41 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $337.06 million, with estimates ranging from $304.00 million to $370.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rocket Lab USA.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RKLB shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA to $6.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Lab USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 17.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000.

Shares of Rocket Lab USA stock traded down 0.02 on Monday, hitting 4.90. 5,059,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,105,759. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 6.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of 9.38. Rocket Lab USA has a 1 year low of 4.27 and a 1 year high of 21.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rocket Lab USA (RKLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.