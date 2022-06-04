Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.79.

RROTF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Roots from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Roots from C$3.75 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Roots from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

RROTF stock remained flat at $$2.49 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.57. Roots has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.06.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

