Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.34-$4.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.99-$1.07 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Ross Stores from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.50.

ROST traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,057,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,521,149. The company has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. Ross Stores has a one year low of $69.75 and a one year high of $127.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.62%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

