Rover Metals (CVE:ROVR) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Shares of Rover Metals Corp. (CVE:ROVR – Get Rating) dropped 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 349,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 294,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$6.30 million and a PE ratio of -2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Rover Metals Company Profile (CVE:ROVR)

Rover Metals Corp., a precious metals exploration company, owns, exploits, explores for, develops, and evaluates mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold resources. Its flagship property is the Cabin Lake gold-in-iron formation property covering the total area of 1,503 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

