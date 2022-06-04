Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Price Target to $17.00

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SMLP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.67.

SMLP opened at $19.71 on Tuesday. Summit Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $46.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $197.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.24.

Summit Midstream Partners ( NYSE:SMLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $2.74. The firm had revenue of $96.13 million for the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Summit Midstream Partners will post -5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMLP. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 26,112.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Protective Life Corp purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

