Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates GBX 3,000 Price Target for Shell (LON:SHEL)

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,000 ($37.96) target price on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHEL has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($36.06) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,551 ($32.27) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,551 ($32.27) target price on Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on Shell in a report on Friday, February 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($37.96) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,665.70 ($33.73).

LON:SHEL opened at GBX 2,361 ($29.87) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £177.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74. Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($23.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,422 ($30.64). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,230.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

