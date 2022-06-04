Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates GBX 3,200 Price Target for ASOS (LON:ASC)

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($40.49) target price on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,850 ($48.71) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,050 ($25.94) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on ASOS from GBX 2,280 ($28.85) to GBX 2,125 ($26.89) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,700 ($21.51) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,164.64 ($40.04).

Get ASOS alerts:

ASC stock opened at GBX 1,534 ($19.41) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.20. ASOS has a twelve month low of GBX 1,248 ($15.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,326 ($67.38). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,472.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,894.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.