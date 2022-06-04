RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Receives $15.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of RPT opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.04. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

RPT Realty ( NYSE:RPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. RPT Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 85.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,659,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,629,000 after buying an additional 73,971 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,825,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,372,000 after buying an additional 465,526 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,392,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,946,000 after purchasing an additional 546,213 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,249 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,277,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,543,000 after purchasing an additional 225,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

