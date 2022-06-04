Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$39.61.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Russel Metals in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$36.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$38.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Standpoint Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price (up previously from C$39.00) on shares of Russel Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Russel Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

TSE:RUS traded down C$0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$31.24. The stock had a trading volume of 117,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,959. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of C$29.38 and a 1-year high of C$37.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.70. The company has a market cap of C$1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 4.36.

Russel Metals ( TSE:RUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$1.34 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Russel Metals will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 21.24%.

Russel Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.