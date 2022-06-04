Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $41.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

Get Ryan Specialty Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RYAN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ryan Specialty Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ryan Specialty Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.22.

Shares of NYSE RYAN opened at $38.94 on Tuesday. Ryan Specialty Group has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $42.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.32.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $378.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.98 million. Ryan Specialty Group had a return on equity of 61.16% and a net margin of 5.21%. Research analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Timothy William Turner sold 352,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $13,014,519.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAN. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at $205,291,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 42.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,018 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the fourth quarter valued at $63,604,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at $32,154,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,567,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,267,000 after purchasing an additional 836,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryan Specialty Group (RYAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.