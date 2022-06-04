Ryder System (NYSE:R) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.40-$14.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.86. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ryder System also updated its FY22 guidance to $13.40 – $14.40 EPS.

Ryder System stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.60. The stock had a trading volume of 508,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,608. Ryder System has a one year low of $61.71 and a one year high of $93.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.17.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.27%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.83.

In other Ryder System news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $535,216.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,685.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $162,681.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of R. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $455,004,000 after purchasing an additional 421,132 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ryder System by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,135,000 after buying an additional 206,653 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 297,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,548,000 after buying an additional 136,186 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Ryder System by 270.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 153,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after buying an additional 111,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Ryder System by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 179,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after buying an additional 111,385 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.