Ryder System (NYSE:R) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.40 – $14.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90. Ryder System also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.40-$14.40 EPS.

NYSE:R traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $81.60. The stock had a trading volume of 508,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,608. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.43 and its 200 day moving average is $77.17. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $61.71 and a 52 week high of $93.05.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ryder System will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.27%.

Several analysts have recently commented on R shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stephens increased their price objective on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Ryder System from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.83.

In other news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $162,681.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $535,216.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,963 shares in the company, valued at $512,685.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 270.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 153,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after buying an additional 111,973 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 9.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 38,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 3.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the first quarter worth approximately $644,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 3.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

