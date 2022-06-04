Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.20.

RHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE:RHP traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.98. The company had a trading volume of 400,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,320. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $71.03 and a 12-month high of $101.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.74. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.66 and a beta of 1.56.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.38). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 1,684.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

