S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) PT Lowered to GBX 595

S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 625 ($7.91) to GBX 595 ($7.53) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SCPPF. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of S4 Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $595.00.
Shares of SCPPF opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.98. S4 Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.
S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.
