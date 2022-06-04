Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (BRW) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 7th

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.092 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

NYSEARCA BRW opened at $8.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.82. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62.

Get Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 100,000 shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $428,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,667,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,378,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 345,059 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,150.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,833,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 15.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,972 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.