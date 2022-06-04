Safe (SAFE) Price Hits $27.09 on Exchanges

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. During the last week, Safe has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Safe coin can now be purchased for $27.09 or 0.00090635 BTC on popular exchanges. Safe has a total market cap of $564.53 million and approximately $307,728.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000538 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars.

